The New York Giants Seem to Like Joe Judge
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 01 2020
The New York Giants and their new head coach Joe Judge seem to be getting along.
At the end of Tuesday's practice, Judge had his players do the slip-and-slide fumble recovery drill Bill Belichick popularized in New England. In a twist, Judge took the last rep while his players doused him with water.
Check it out:
As you can see, the players chanted "Judge, Judge Judge" until their 38-year-old coach ran in and took his rep, then they celebrated around him like he'd actually recovered an in-game fumble. That had to feel good for the first-time head coach.
It looks like everyone is enjoying themselves here and it's pretty clear the players like Judge. That's big as the Giants head into a season filled with uncertainty.
New York was 4-12 last season and struggled on both sides of the ball. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones showed some promise, and Saquon Barkley remains an explosive option at running back, but the team doesn't have a great offensive line and the receiving corps is solidly below average. On defense, a number of guys have to step up for the unit to improve. The Giants finished 25th in team defense and 30th in points allowed. That's got to change, especially with a young quarterback that will need the defense to pick him up.
A lot needs to turn around in 2020 or moments like this will be fleeting.