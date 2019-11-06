The NBA Made Kawhi Leonard Get Doctor's Note By Stephen Douglas | Nov 06 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard is not going to participate in tonight's Los Angeles Clippers - Milwaukee Bucks game on ESPN. It's the second ESPN-broadcast game that Kawhi Will miss in eight days. People are understandably annoyed and the NBA has actually looked into it and it seems that as long as he has a doctor's note, there's nothing they can or will do.

Bass continued: "...is comfortable with the team medical staff's determination that Leonard is not sufficiently healthy to play in back-to-back games at this time." https://t.co/UfoVeWC513 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2019

At least he doesn't need a parent, guardian or Uncle Dennis to call school.

This is the funniest possible extension to this story. Now whenever a popular player misses a game on national television, the league is going to put the exact reason why in writing. These are going to look increasingly like referrals for medicinal marijuana.

The most interesting part of all of this is that tonight's game is the first night of a back-to-back. The Clippers did not play on Tuesday, so Kawhi is physically cleared by his doctor to play tonight. This admits that he is choosing to sit against the Bucks. There is no reason he can't play tonight.

When Kawhi skipped the Clippers' ESPN game against Utah last week, it was also the first night of a back-to-back. If anything, this should upset ESPN even more. If players need a prescription to rest, they need to take that medication as needed, not because they feel like it. That's how addiction starts. Next thing you know, Kawhi is going to sit an entire season.