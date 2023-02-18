The Miz Robbed Of Half-Court Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater in NBA Celebrity Game
The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend Ruffles Celebrity Basketball Game (or whatever it's called) was a surprisingly watchable affair D.K. Metcalf put on a dunk show. Richard Jefferson made an appearance. Dwyane Wade lost a three-point shootout to UtahJazz majority owner Ryan Smith. And The Miz hit a shot from half-court at the buzzer that would have own the game if there were a few extra tenths of a second remaining.
This has to be the first time in history that a buzzer-beater had to be waved off in a celebrity game. I mean, I think they went to replay. And it's a real shame because if it had counted it would have been a four-pointer, which also would have been unprecedented.
A professional wrestler hitting a buzzer-beater from halfcourt would have been the greatest moment in the history of celebrity games. It didn't count and it still might be the greatest.