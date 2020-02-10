The Miami Heat Players Turned Their Warmups Inside Out, Too
Feb 10 2020
Players from the Miami Heat took a page from the Los Angeles Clippers and took off their warmup tops prior to Monday night’s playoff game with the Bobcats. The Heat put their logo shirts at center court and warmed wearing inside-out shirts, in reference to the on-going Donald Sterling controversy that has become national news since late Friday night.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to announce his decision on the Sterling matter on Tuesday.
