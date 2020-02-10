The Mets Got Ticked Off with the New York Post Making a Bartolo Colon Fat Joke
Bartolo Colon picked up a win for the Mets in a game against the Cardinals played on Thursday. The New York Post decided to mark the occasion with the headline, “Lardball.” Beat writer Mike Puma opened his game story with this quip:
If the umpires searched Bartolo Colon’s neck for a foreign substance on Thursday, chances are they only would have found peanut butter.
Topical? Funny? Innocuous? Not that big of a deal?
The Mets took enough offense that they wouldn’t speak with reporters on Friday night until Puma left the room. From the Daily News:
Apparently angry about an article in the New York Post on Friday about Bartolo Colon under the headline “LARDBALL,” the players would not talk to the media until Post writer Mike Puma left the clubhouse. Puma was asked to leave and did so without incident. Within a minute, several Mets appeared in the clubhouse. The team would not comment on the incident.
Using this logic the Mets would probably have to ban every single Internet site, including ours, for having fun with Colon’s weight issues. Let’s lighten up, Mets. As you can see above in the GIF Colon himself is having fun with his rather enormous gut.
Only the Mets could turn something like this into a story.
