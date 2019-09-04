The Mets Blew a 6-Run Lead to the Nationals in the Bottom of the 9th By Stephen Douglas | Sep 03 2019

The New York Mets are in Washington this week for their final series against the Nationals. The Mets won on Monday and their playoff hopes were slim, but alive. Then they took a 5-4 lead into the 9th inning on Tuesday night. And then they scored 5 runs in the top of the 9th. The Mets were feeling good.

And then the bottom of the 9th happened. A 10-4 lead turned into an 11-10 loss in just 25-minutes. The Mets did the unthinkable and surrendered 7 runs in the bottom of the 9th.

Final: #Mets 10 - Washington 11 — New York Mets (@Mets) September 4, 2019

With 2 on and 1 out and a full count, Kurt Suzuki took Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz deep for a walk-off home run.

There should be no coming back from this for the Mets. This was the kind of loss that can and should destroy a team. Any dreams the Mets had of making that second Wild Card spot should be shattered.

Per @vincentkjohnson : @MLB Teams leading by 6 or more runs entering the bottom of the 9th this season were 274-0 before the @Mets implosion vs the Nationals. #Mets — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) September 4, 2019

The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth inning tonight with a 99.7 percent chance to win, according to Fangraphs calculations. They lost. pic.twitter.com/dGm4XUrM3w — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 4, 2019