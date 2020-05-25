The Match Was a Ratings Hit
By Kyle Koster | May 25 2020
With four extremely famous people playing golf and virtually nothing else going on Sunday afternoon, one did not need to be in possession of a crystal ball to foresee good ratings. Turner Sports has jubilantly let the masses know that the event brought in 5.8 million viewers, peaking at 6.3 million.
This makes it the most-watched cable golf broadcast of all time, an impressive feat when one considers just how many times Tin Cup has been edited for time and content and slapped into a time slot. Unless Tin Cup doesn't count.
The Match was perfectly fine content with much star power. It's perhaps replicable with other talent but seems to be bound by the law of diminishing returns. People probably won't be clearing out their spartan schedules to watch a Philip Rivers-Kirk Cousins-Viktor Hovland-Lee Westwood round. Or maybe the will. Who knows? Who even has a schedule anymore?
What's clear is that if a network puts any live sport on the air, millions and millions are going to watch it. Or even premium sports-adjacent stuff like The Last Dance. It's an airers market out there with the viewers' choices cut down to a sliver of selection.