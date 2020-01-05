The Los Angeles Clippers Were Booed at Home During a Blowout Loss to the Memphis Grizzlies By Stephen Douglas | Jan 05 2020 Kawhi Leonard speaks with a referee during the Clippers' latest loss. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 140-114, on Saturday night. It was an embarrassing loss for a Clippers team that never got up for an early afternoon home game against the 11th best team in the Western Conference. The Clippers were booed during the second half and it was the most points a Kawhi Leonard team has ever surrendered.

The Clippers are 5-5 in their last 10 games and 4-3 in the last seven games Kawhi Leonard suited up for. They have now slid all the way to fourth in the Western Conference standings. After the game Montrezl Harrell admitted that the Clippers are not a great team.

Montrezl Harrell on feeling the embarrassment, hearing fans boo - “I am. Us as a team that should wake you up. Losing by 20+ points on your home floor, getting embarrassed, and booed by your home fans, that should wake anybody up.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/LCSigUFIyi — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 4, 2020

The good news is that it's a long season. The NBA regular season is full of games like this where a seemingly bad team (featuring young, talented players) beats up on a contender on a random day or night. While the Clippers are technically in fourth place, they're still tied with the two teams ahead of them at four games behind the Lakers.

It's not the All-Star break. It's not even the midway point of the season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George often take time off so they have to know they're going to go through stretches like this. Hell, just a couple weeks ago, the Lakers lost four straight games. It's easy to look at one little bit of the season where a team isn't kicking butt and whip up some graphics packages that say, "What's Wrong With the Clippers?!"

Still though... what's wrong with the Clippers!? Is it time for LA's other team to panic?