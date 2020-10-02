The Jets Are Bad, But They're Also Dirty
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 02 2020
The Jets were called for six personal fouls on Thursday night. After the game, Broncos coach Vic Fangio tried to rush his players off the field and avoided an exchanging of pleasantries with Jets coach Adam Gase. Why? Well, because two of those personal fouls came in the last six seconds of the game with the outcome well-decided.
During the NFL Network postgame show, Steve Smith Sr. called out Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams as the man behind the dirty play.
Smith faced Williams' defenses quite a bit when he was in Carolina and Williams was the defensive coordinator in New Orleans. Coincidentally, he was the coordinator behind the Saints' bounty system. It seems like he may have brought some of those principles along with him to New Jersey.