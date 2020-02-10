The Hunter Pence Sweepstakes
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
I guess by default he’s the best outfielder left that’s being dangled, but is a bidding war really necessary for this guy’s services? Is he that good? Jon Heyman actually called the trade buzz surrounding Pence “hot and heavy.” The whole thing just feels like forced trade deadline drama for the sake of providing trade deadline drama since there’s no real trade deadline drama. It appears the Phillies are willing to give up a couple prospects because “Ruben Amaro is very determined.” Considering Houston GM Ed Wade used to (allegedly) date the Philly Phanatic and the two remain tight, I’m guessing this one is nearly official. The Braves and Red Sox are also said to be in the mix for Pence, along with 603 other teams. The question is, do fans of the Astros even give a shit at this point?