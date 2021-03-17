The Houston Texans Will Eventually Cave on Deshaun Watson
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 17, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT
Deshaun Watson still hasn't been traded as the Houston Texans continue to act like they won't be forced into moving their franchise quarterback. But let's be real, a trade will happen and it will likely take place sooner rather than later. Eventually the Texans will cave.
Both Adam Caplan and John McClain tweeted similar thoughts on Wednesday:
Frankly, this has to happen sooner or later. After the way the Texans have treated Watson and the rest of his now-former teammates, there's no coming back. The relationship won't be mended. His value is exceptionally high and teams would be willing to give up a ton to get him. Not only would a trade be the best thing for Watson, it would also be the best thing for the Texans.
There are several spots that would make a ton of sense. The Jets have the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a ton of other draft assets (including a second first-round pick) and Sam Darnold to send back in return. The Miami Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa and the third pick in the draft -- which originally belonged to the Texans -- plus more. Either team could put together one hell of a package.
New Texans general manager Nick Caserio obviously doesn't want to trade away a legitimate franchise quarterback months after taking the job. But that's the situation his owner has put him in after Cal McNair refused to listen to Watson's advice when hiring a new GM and a new head coach.
The Texans will cave and make a deal. It's only a matter of time.