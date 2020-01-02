The Georgia Defensive Coordinator's Get Back Coach Can Beat Up Your Get Back Coach By Stephen Douglas | Jan 01 2020 Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is held back

The Georgia Bulldogs faced the Baylor Bears in the all-caps ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL on Wednesday. Georgia shut out Baylor in the first quarter thanks to a defense coordinated by Dan Lanning, but he shouldn't get all the credit. Don't forget about the man behind the man. Check out Lanning's massive "get back coach."

You gotta do a LOT of lifting to be a get-back coach in the SEC pic.twitter.com/ooxVgMBTtt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 2, 2020

That extremely yoked man holding back Lanning is Georgia's Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach, Jamil Walker. Before he was a massive strength coach and holder-backer of other coaches, Walker played football at Wisconsin. He was a strength coach at Wisconsin before he was hired at Georgia in 2017.

Sadly, Walker isn't the only guy on the Georgia staff reduced to keeping an adult from wandering into traffic on game days. Kirby Smart also has his own personal get back coach.

We can't rely on just anyone to keep Coach Smart on the sidelines ?#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/C6cwueXOmw — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 18, 2019

What can we do to end this trend? This is the kind of behavior a toddler exhibits. This is not the behavior of an adult.