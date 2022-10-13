The Game of the Year With Phil Simms
Phil Simms of The NFL Today and Inside the NFL joins the show to preview the epic Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. Simms, who has a sit-down interview with New York Giants coach Brian Daboll airing on the CBS pregame show before the Game of the Year, answered questions about the gridiron and studio. What makes Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen so special? What does the public miss when assessing quarterback play? How does he prepare to be good in small television windows? Just how often does he look at QBR?
Simms' interview begins at the 46-minute mark below.
Plus, Kyle and Liam make some picks for you to consume at your own risk. All that and essays on Adam Amin's thrilling NLDS broadcast, CGI dragons at Yankee Stadium and an all-time broadcasting bit involving Angela Lansbury.