The First Night of the NFL Draft Was Good Weird
By Kyle Koster | Apr 24 2020
Thursday night brought an NFL Draft unlike any other. Plenty of things could have gone wrong, but few did. It took a bit for things to feel fun and yet once they did, it was like riding a familiar roller coaster -- even if the ups and downs didn't feel as intense. It felt quite good to experience a live sports event in which the outcome was not already known.
A grateful and somewhat surprised Ryan Phillips and Kyle Koster talk about their takeaways from night one and look forward to days two and three. Will the momentum continue or will people get bored? And would that be a good thing if it happened?