The 'Final Destination' Log Thing Actually Happened in Real Life
If you have ever seen any of the Final Destination movies, or even just the commercials, you live life with some irrational fears. Like getting trapped in a tanning booth or getting killed by a flying tire at a NASCAR race. Perhaps most prominently, Final Destination 2 caused a lot of people to avoid driving behind lumber trucks at all times after this here scene.
An absolutely preposterous thing to watch. Those movies are so dumb.
Anyway! The reason I bring this up is because a TikTok is circulating of this actually happening in real life. It doesn't appear that anyone was hurt, which is obviously good. But still, it's frightening.
Yeah, that's gonna be a no from me, dawg. It turns out that switching lanes to not be behind those trucks is justified! I will continue to do so and feel wiser for it.