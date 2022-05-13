The Detroit Tigers Suck and I'm Mad As Hell
The Detroit Tigers started 2021 with a dreadful 9-24 stretch, then rebounded to play winning baseball for five months. A busy offseason was cause for optimism this season, but somehow the team has stumbled to an equally awful start. They can't hit. They have no life. They have no reserves waiting in the wings to solve this. All of this should make Tigers fans, who have suffered through years and years of an entirely unproductive rebuild, angry as hell. Someone please fix this.