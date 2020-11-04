The Cowboys Will Start Their Fourth Quarterback of the Season Against the Steelers
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 4, 2020, 8:05 AM EST
The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly start their fourth quarterback of the season on Sunday. Ben DiNucci will be benched, while Andy Dalton landed on the reserve/COVID list. Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush will start against the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. So yeah, the Cowboys are an enormous mess.
The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had the report Wednesday morning:
Dak Prescott was fantastic for Dallas this season, but once he was injured things have gone south quickly. Dalton was terrible and suffered a concussion against Washington. DiNucci was awful in his Week 8 start against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now they are down to Gilbert, who has been with the team for three weeks, and Rush, who was signed on October 30.
The Cowboys started this year with high expectations. They had a new coaching staff and an offense loaded with playmakers. Those high hopes have been dashed, as Dallas has limped to a 2-6 start while losing Prescott for the season.
Things have gotten so bad for the Cowboys that even Stephen A. Smith has decided to stop making fun of them. That's just plum crazy.