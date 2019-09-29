The Chiefs - Lions Game Could Get Really Ugly For Detroit By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019

The 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs visit the 2-0-1 Detroit Lions today, in what could be the biggest blowout in the history of games where both teams entered undefeated. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite on the road and Patrick Mahomes is about to be unleashed indoors for the first time in his NFL career.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is active, but will be playing with a painful hip injury. If the Chiefs can get to Stafford, then we might see undrafted Purdue product David Blough. The Lions traded for Blough by swapping seventh rounders with the Browns a month ago. He has about two weeks more experience with Detroit than the Lions other backup, Jeff Driskel. If anything happens to Matt Stafford, things are going to get real ugly, real quick.

Not that they are going to be pretty with Stafford. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are firing on all cylinders right now. The Chiefs are scoring 33.7 points a game and averaging almost 500 yards of total offense every week. Lions starting corner Darius Slay is out. Former Lions coach Steve Mariucci even predicted that Mahomes could approach 500-yards passing in his first ever indoor game.

.@PatrickMahomes.

Indoors.

Throwing for… HOW MANY YARDS?! ?



Come and get some BOLD Week 4 predictions. (by @Lexus) pic.twitter.com/Tr9hu3sUOh — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

By the time all is said and done, the Chiefs will be 4-0 and the Lions will have their first loss. The only question is, will the Chiefs hit the over (54.5) on their own.