The Celtics-Nuggets NBA Finals Preview Had Everything You Could Ever Want
The Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics, 123-11, on Sunday. Nikola Jokic had a 30-point triple-double as the teams split their season series. The game seemed to feature everything. A Robert WIlliams dunk caused a 35-minute delay moments after things started to get chippy, which gave everyone a chance to relax.
Jaylen Brown, who scored 30 in the loss, got into it with Bones Hyland during the fourth quarter. Brown clapped a bunch while guarding Hyland, who had just hit two straight three-pointers. The two then got tangled up and Brown went down and teammates and officials stepped in to separate the pair before they eventually shook hands as equals.
Still, despite the show of respect and the cooldown period the rim adjustment afforded, Brown was feeling talkative after the game saying, "We don't get to play them again, so that's good for them."
If the playoffs started today, these teams would both be the top seeds in their respective conferences. Considering we're nearly halfway through the season it's no outrageous to think this could be an actual NBA Finals matchup, which seems like it would be fun.