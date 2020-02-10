The Buffalo Bills Couldn't Convince Marcell Dareus to Stop Getting High
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Marcell Dareus, a defensive lineman on the Buffalo Bills, was arrested this week for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Buffalo News, cops found synthetic marijuana on Dareus. The paper says it can avoid detection in a drug test. Here’s the worst part:
Two sources informed me today the team has been concerned about Dareus’ marijuana usage since Chan Gailey was coach, but nobody has been able to convince Dareus to stop getting high.
Another Alabama bust? Dareus was the 3rd overall pick in the 2011 draft, and was stellar in 2013 with 7.5 sacks. The Bills recently picked up his 5th year option, but given this development, it’s no lock he’ll be with the team after the 2014 season. Nice job on the background check, Buffalo. You drafted a guy who allegedly loves to get high, and now you’ve got a problem on your hands.
Related: Dwayne Bowe Claims He Was Profiled When He Got Arrested for Marijuana
Related: Marcel Dareus Partied with an Agent, the Star Defensive Lineman is Under Investigation, and Nick Saban is Pissed
Related: Donald Trump Floats Possibility Of Becoming Next Buffalo Bills Owner