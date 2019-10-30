The Bosa Brothers Dominated the NFL in Week 8 By Liam McKeone | Oct 30 2019 Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

This past week has been a big one for the Family Bosa. It was recognized as such by the rest of the NFL when both Nick and Joey were tabbed as the defensive players of the week for their respective conferences.

Joey Bosa: AFC Defensive Player of the Week — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 30, 2019

Nick continued what has been a monstrous start to his career with a dominant effort against the Panthers. He notched three sacks and three more tackles for loss, along with an interception that he nearly took to the house. To borrow a time-tested pass-rushing cliche, he lived in the Panthers' backfield, and no one could stand in his way.

Joey, meanwhile, notched two sacks and four QB hits on his own, and one of those sacks came in crunch time that nearly sealed the game for the Chargers. In a season filled with disappointment, Joey has lived up to the expectations that have been set for one of the league's elite pass-rushers.

The Bosa brothers have both notched seven sacks and 13 QB hits through half a season of football. Those are, uh, pretty good numbers. Until Nick entered the NFL this season, the assumption was that the Watt brothers would hold the crown of the best NFL sibling tandem for the foreseeable future. While that remains true when you take into account J.J's entire body of work, the title firmly belongs to the Bosas this year-- and they seem set to continue their reign for quite a while.