Who Are You and What is The Big Lead?
In a special Press Pass crossover episode of the show, Kyle peels back the curtain to talk about how he ended up at The Big Lead while providing some background on the site's past, present, and future. Liam McKeone joins for an introspective conversation on approach and the challenges an opportunities that come with operating one of the world's longest free-standing sports blogs. Plus, an honest plea for feedback from our audience, both old and new.
