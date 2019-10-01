The Bengals Have Bungled the Andy Dalton Succession Plan By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 30 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

We are not quite done with tonight's Monday Night Football snoozefest between the Bengals and the Steelers, but it's pretty clear through that Andy Dalton is not the answer.

At press time, Dalton is 17/30 for 152 yards and an interception with no touchdowns tonight. That's slightly over five yards per attempt, and if anything he's played worse than that.

The Bengals are on their way to 0-4. What's worse is that they don't have a succession plan for Dalton whatsoever. Their backup is Ryan Finley, a fourth round rookie out of NC State. In the 2017 Draft, they passed on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to select John Ross. Last year, they passed on Lamar Jackson.

The Bengals finished above .500 and made the playoffs in Dalton's first five years as a starter, but didn't win a playoff game. This will likely be their fourth straight season under .500, and there really isn't any excuse why they haven't even brought somebody in who is worthy of a QB competition. Granted AJ Green has been out and the Bengals' first round pick, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, is out all season but the best quarterbacks endure through attrition.

Any idea that bringing in Zac Taylor and his ties to Sean McVay would fix Dalton have fallen by the wayside, and it doesn't appear as though they have a viable plan for his successor.