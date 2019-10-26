The Big LeadThe Big Lead
The Baylor Lady Bears Beat Langston University By 117 Points

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 25 2019

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 07: Chloe Jackson #24, Kalani Brown #21, NaLyssa Smith #1 and DiDi Richards #2 of Baylor Lady Bears celebrate with the NCAA trophy after their teams 82-81 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the 2019 NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena on April 07, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Baylor Lady Bears tipped off their season with an exhibition win against Langston on Friday night. Baylor won, 149-32. That's one-hundred-forty-nine points in a one-hundred-seventeen point victory.

You know the seasons are changing when elite women's college basketball programs start pummeling schools no one has ever heard of. Langston University is an NAIA school from the Sooner Athletic Conference. Their enrollment is just over 2,500, which is almost as many points as Baylor scored against them.

While the final tally may seem unnecessary, it should be noted that Baylor backed off after scoring 75 in the first half by only scoring 74 in the second half.