'The Bachelor' Got to Meet Madison's Dad, Auburn Tigers' Assistant Coach Chad Prewett
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 17 2020
Basketball is a big part of The Bachelor this season. This week Bachelor Peter visited Madison's hometown. While there he got to meet Bruce Pearl and Madison's father, Chad Prewett. It was a trip.
Chad is an assistant coach at Auburn under Pearl. So Madison and Peter spent a lot of time on campus and even got a private session with Pearl himself.
Chad Prewett previously coached Madison's high school basketball team, Lee-Scott Academy where he won four state championships. During the 2013-2014 season the team went 23-4, losing the AISA Class AAA championship game by a score of 15-2. Madison scored one of her team's two points. Via AL.com:
“We had played them three times and I didn’t think we could stay with them consistently,” Prewett said of the game plan. “Athletically, they’re a good team so we went with the stall. I didn’t think that they would let us stay in the stall.”