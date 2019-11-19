The Azteca Stadium Field for Monday Night Football Is Embarrassingly Bad (Again) By Stephen Douglas | Nov 18 2019 Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The NFL returned to Azteca Stadium in Mexico City tonight for a Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers. The Chiefs were supposed to play the Rams in Azteca last year, but the game was moved to Los Angeles because of field conditions.

Between then and now a lot of work was done to the field. Shakira was banned from the stadium. Money was spent. The turf was upgraded. According to an ESPN report during Monday night Football, no concerts or soccer matches took place on the field leading up to the game and the field was given a "grade A." About that...

The grass is not looking so good pic.twitter.com/RoiCc3ADbQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 19, 2019

Top notch surface you got there Estadio Azteca. Can't beat that "PlayMaster Hybrid Grass" field. pic.twitter.com/nxe8MJaGXg — Killer_Jr (@Utah_Creeger) November 19, 2019

It may be better than it was, but if this is an A, what do they rate a typical perfect field, on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, in a warm weather city?