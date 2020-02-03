The Atlanta Falcons Want You to Know They Want Nothing to Do With Vic Beasley
By Liam McKeone | Feb 03 2020
The Super Bowl has come and gone, which means it's time to prepare for NFL free agency. Teams usually go radio silent from now until things kick off on March 18 as they negotiate with the players they have.
The Falcons have decided to go against the status quo and released an official announcement that they will not be engaging in any contract talks with former first-round pick Vic Beasley. In case you were wondering.
Beasley had a great year in 2016, notching 15.5 sacks and looking every bit the budding star on the edge. Every year since has been disappointing as the former No. 8 overall pick has failed to get to double-digit sacks in each of the following three seasons, managing only eight this season.
So it's the right call by Atlanta. It's just weird they announced they were not going to do anything with Beasley. Usually teams only announce this kind of thing if they managed to come to an agreement or want to get out the news that they are, in fact, negotiating with a player. To announce this early they have no intention of talking to Beasley seems kind of rude, but maybe they thought they were doing him a favor by letting the world know he'll be available come March.
Regardless: if any of you thought the Falcons might keep Beasley around, think again!