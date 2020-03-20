The Athletic Pauses Freelance Contributors
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 20 2020
As the sports world is on pause for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus, The Athletic has made the decision to temporarily pause the contributions of freelance reporters whose work depends on the coverage of live games, The Big Lead has learned from a source with knowledge of the situation. It is unclear exactly how many people this news affects, but a majority of the writers at The Athletic are there on a full-time basis.
Reached for comment, a spokesperson for The Athletic said in an email, "As our newsroom of more than 400 full-time employees navigates an obviously volatile sports environment, our resilient, creative team is working as hard as ever on producing engaging and compelling content for our loyal subscribers."
Obviously, it is a volatile situation for everybody in the sports and sports media industries and everybody is hoping we can rebound quickly not just so sports can resume, but for our collective health.
As we noted on Thursday, The Athletic is currently running a promotion in which the subscription is free for 90 days before rolling into a year-long package for $59.99 if it is not canceled before the deal expires.