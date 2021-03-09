The Art of Booking a Good Guest with Todd Fritz, Danny Zederman & Danni Wysocki
By Kyle Koster | Mar 9, 2021, 1:54 PM EST
It's never been easier to have a podcast. But it's never been harder to land a great podcast guest. Where does one even start? In this episode, we learn some tips, tricks, and background from some of the best show bookers in the country, including:
*Todd Fritz from The Dan Patrick Show
*Danny Zederman from ESPN 1000
*Danni Wysocki from NBC Sports Chicago
What's it like to book Will Ferrell? Adam Sandler? What can go wrong? Are there unwritten rules?
A lot to handle for an unpaid intern. Hopefully some of it sticks.
