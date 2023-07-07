The 2023 ESPYS Will Not Have a Host For the First Time in History
The 2023 ESPYS will not have a host, The Big Lead has learned. It will be the first time in the show's history that ESPN will go hostless. The decision was a reaction to the state of things in Hollywood with the Writers Guild of America strike still ongoing.
Beginning with Dennis Miller in 1993 up until Stephen Curry in 2022, the ESPYS has always had an athlete or celebrity host, but will go with a variety of presenters and guests to announce the winners next week. Previous hosts have included some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including LeBron James, Drake, Peyton Manning, John Cena, Jon Hamm, Justin Timberlake and Samuel L. Jackson.
The 31st installment of the annual awards will take place in Los Angeles for the 20th time in the last 22 years, This year's show is at the Dolby Theater, where it has been held seven times previously, including last year. Before that it was held remotely in 2020 and made a brief return to New York City in 2021.
The 2023 ESPYS will air live on July 12th at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Additional details about the show, including which guests will be presenting, will be announced on Monday morning.