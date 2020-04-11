The 1962 New York Mets Lost Their First of 120 Games: This Day in Sports History
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 11 2020
The New York Mets made their Major League Baseball debut as a franchise on April 11, 1962. That day, the St. Louis Cardinals had the honor of handing the Mets the first loss in franchise history. The Cardinals won, 11-4, as 41-year old Stan Musial, in his 21st season, went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Gil Hodges and Don Zimmer both went 1-for-4 for the Mets.
The end result would be commonplace for the '62 Mets as they went on to finish the season with an abysmal record of 40-120. Nearly 60 years later it remains the third worst record in modern baseball history. 120 loses in a single year is the second-most in the entire history of the sport, worsted only by the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who lost 134 games.
The day before the Mets lost their debut, the Houston Colt .45s won their first-ever game. They would become the Astros by the time the 1965 season started and would not make the playoffs until 1980. To the Mets' credit, they would turn things around dramatically by the end of the decade and win the 1969 World Series. And they have remained perennial winners ever since. Right?