Texas Is Sticking With Tom Herman
By Liam McKeone | Dec 12, 2020, 3:27 PM EST
Rumors were abound a few weeks back that Urban Meyer could be returning to college football by way of taking over the University of Texas program. They were not particularly reliable rumors, but rumors they were. Such murmurings can now be put to rest-- to the chagrin of many a Longhorns fan.
The university released a statement today that Tom Herman would be remaining as head coach after this season.
While Meyer was definitely a pipe dream, it's hard to see what Texas AD Chris Del Conte sees in Herman. Under his tutelage, the Longhorns have been solid-- the team has gone 31-18 over the last three years. They've won each bowl game they've appeared in. But they've also suffered some brutal losses with Herman at the helm, losses that Texas fans can't stand to stomach. Such as the 23-20 loss to Iowa State a few weeks ago.
Texas will finish this season at 6-3 and firmly in third place in the Big 12 after today's game against Kansas was canceled. This was obviously a season unlike any other in college football history and it's a touch unfair to harshly condemn Herman's shortcomings given the circumstances. But after three years, it does not seem like Herman has what it takes to return Texas football to its former glory.
But he has the administration behind him. So the pleas of many Texans fans will fall on deaf ears. For another year, at least.