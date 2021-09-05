The Big Lead
Texas Tech and Houston Cougars Fans Brawled at NRG Stadium

By Stephen Douglas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the Houston Cougars, 38-21, on Saturday night in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston. In the stands we had yet another fan incident. This time it was a Tech fan in a hat getting into it with multiple Houston bros. There's a healthy dose of "Get out of here! No, you get out of here!" before the punches finally start flying.

This fight really had a bit of everything. Uneven sides. Women both playing peacemaker and throwing punches. People falling over rows of seats. A guy throwing kicks. Hair pulling. Some hand signals, including some middle fingers as the groups finally go their seperate ways.

