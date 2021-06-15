Roundup: More Texas Power Issues; Margot Robbie Quits Instagram; Clippers Even Series With Jazz
Vermont crosses 80% vaccination threshold ... Unplanned outages hitting Texas power plants ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to D.C. federal appeals court ... Stock futures flat after Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit records ... Reality Winner released from prison ... Christiane Amanpour reveals cancer diagnosis ... Bitcoin rose above $40,000 ... Margot Robbie quit Instagram ... Disneyland drops mask mandate ... Stephen Colbert and "The Late Show" returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater ... "Sticky stuff" will lead to a 10-day MLB suspension ... Hawks even series with the Sixers 2-2 ... James Harden and Kyrie Irving will both miss Game 5 for the Nets ... Clippers even series with the Jazz 2-2 ... Record-setting American runner banned four years for positive steroid test ...
MLB power rankings after the 60-game mark [Sports Illustrated]
Australia's mouse plague [Washington Post]
NFL's top 10 quarterbacks for 2021 [CBS Sports]
Winners and losers of the work-from-home revolution [The Atlantic]
Stephen Colbert welcomes a fully vaccinated audience back to his show after 460 days:
Conan O'Brien also welcomed an audience back to his show:
Jason Sudeikis and Kathryn Hahn discussed their careers together:
The Offspring -- "Self Esteem"