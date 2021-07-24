Roundup: Texas and Oklahoma Are SEC Bound; Mandy Moore Climbs Mount Baker; Paige VanZant Loses Bare Knuckle Fight
Search for bodies ended at Florida condo collapse ... China's Qian Yang wins first Olympic gold ... Olympics open with somber ceremony ... Cleveland Indians officially change name to the Guardians ... Dow Jones jumps, closes above 35,000 for first time ... Alabama governor rips unvaccinated citizens ... Bill de Blasio pushes for vaccine mandates ... Global recovery accelerates as Delta clouds outlook ... Mandy Moore summited Mount Baker on her second attempt ... A review of "Woodstock 99" documentary ... Kate Beckinsale claims she's never been on a date ... Seth Jones traded to the Chicago Blackhawks ... Vikings OL coach Rick Dennison fired after refusing to take COVID-19 vaccine ... Texas and Oklahoma plan to leave the Big 12 for the SEC ... Where the remaining Big 12 teams could land ... The Lakers are a realistic threat to sign Chris Paul ... 2021 NHL Draft first round analysis ... Trevor Bauer restraining order hearing postponed until Aug. 2 ... Paige VanZant lost her second bare knuckle fight ...
Eight FAQs about Texas and Oklahoma's desire to join the SEC [The Ringer]
Katie Ledecky is hungry for even more at the Tokyo Olympics [Sports Illustrated]
Welcome to the Olympics that aren't sure they should exist [The Atlantic]
Inside secrets of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl rings [The Athletic]
Related Articles
Roundup: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended From Twitter; Dr. Fauci vs. Rand Paul; Jeff Bezos' Successful Flight
Texas and Oklahoma Already Seem Gone From the Big 12
Skip Bayless' Super Bowl LVI Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Cleveland Browns
Texas And Oklahoma Are Leaving the Big 12. College Sports Hell Is About to Follow
Latest 2021 NBA mock draft [CBS Sports]
Adam Schein always has more to say [The Big Lead]
Michael Che stared down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
Matt Damon discussed co-writing with Ben Affleck again:
Johnny Knoxville once got stabbed at a bachelor party:
Smashing Pumpkins -- "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"
A little extra Saturday music: Bad Religion -- "Infected"