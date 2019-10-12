VIDEO: Pregame Standoff Between Texas and Oklahoma Results in Penalties For Everybody By Liam McKeone | Oct 12 2019

The Red River Rivalry is one of the most exciting in college sports. This year is no different, as Texas and Oklahoma both look to be as good as they have been in years and face off on Saturday in Dallas.

The players, however, couldn't quite wait for the game to start before getting in each other's faces. A rather large standoff/scrum between what appears to be the entirety of both teams resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty... before the game started... on every player on both squads.

#Sooners and Texas in pregame event that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on each player. pic.twitter.com/yqB37ArK3V — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 12, 2019

Every player from both teams has been issued an "unsportsmanlike foul" per the referee. Mike Defee announces that if ANYONE gets an unsportsmanlike flag today, they "will be disqualified." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 12, 2019

Now, from my perspective, that didn't really seem worthy of team-wide penalties, but it's clear the refs are taking precautionary measures. There's already been a bit of trash talk and pushing and shoving this morning, and it stands to reason that it will only get more intense once the football actually starts.

This should be fun!