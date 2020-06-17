Texas A&M Chancellor Once Disrupted a Longhorns Marching Band Performance With Spray Painted Armadillos
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 17 2020
Texas A&M released a lengthy video earlier this week, detailing plans for dealing with coronavirus, specifically in regards to sports, student-athletes, and fans. Jimbo Fisher sounds optimistic that Kyle Field will be filled to 75% capacity with masks and social distancing this fall, but maybe we should concentrate on the fact that the chancellor nearly got kicked out of school for spray painting some armadillos orange and setting them loose on the field during a performance by the Texas Longhorns marching band in the 70's.
This is a story out of a movie about an out of control fraternity. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp graduated from A&M in 1972. On November 25, 1971, during John Stallings' final game as head coach of the Aggies, Texas beat A&M 34-14 at Kyle Field. The LHB's halftime performance was disrupted by armadillos.
Earlier that month, the University of Texas school paper ran an article about a grassroots movement to rename the Longhorns the Armadillos. When Texas showed up to play A&M, some students had a number of armadillos painted orange and released them during the marching band's performance. The incident was mentioned on an A&M message board a decade ago and fondly remembered by Sharp and former US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry at an event last year.
The fact that Sharp went from spray painting armadillos to Texas senator to chancellor of the same school he could have been kicked out of really is something out of Animal House. And then, he opens a video about dealing with a pandemic on campus by retelling the story again. They must really feel like they've got this situation under control in Texas.