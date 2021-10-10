Texans and Patriots Playing in a Half-Empty NRG Stadium
The Houston Texans are hosting the New England Patriots today and hundreds and maybe even thousands of people showed up to watch the week 5 matchup. Since this is Texas, the days of social distancing in public are long over, but it still looks like all fans are keeping six feet apart this afternoon.
And these shots are not just around kickoff when people are trying to find their seats. Here's a picture of Anthony Auclair catching the first touchdown pass of the game. The touchdown came at the end of a 10-minute touchdown drive. You can see, there are plenty of people dressed as seats in this image.
Crazier yet, the Patriots scored a touchdown on their first drive to answer and then the Texans scored another touchdown. So as of 1:40pm, the teams have combined to score three touchdowns in three posessions. And on top of that they have missed all three extra points. Why did no one buy tickets to this unique show!?