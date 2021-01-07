Eric Mangini Imagines Combustible Supergroup of Coaches For Houston Texans and Now We Want to See It
By Kyle Koster | Jan 7, 2021, 12:12 PM EST
There are several NFL coaching vacancies. The Big Lead website recently ranked them by attractiveness. First Things First did the same this morning because, well, it's a layered conversation with many layers and there's no one correct answer. A person could envision any number of future events to develop their own lists.
Eric Mangini, for example, created the following scenario which seems to be a disaster waiting to happen. He believes the Houston Texans job is Josh McDaniels' to lose and that both Adam Gase and Matt Patricia could be brought in to guide the offensive and defensive units. Toss in Romeo Crennel and, baby, you've got a stew going.
Now, in the interest of fairness, Mangini said this before rumors that Deshaun Watson wants out of town intensified. It's a far less attractive job without one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game.
But just imagine if all those personalities joined up in one place. Two of them coming of catastrophic and brief tenures which resulted in termination. We need it. We deserve it.