Texans Planning on Having JJ Watt Return For Playoffs By Liam McKeone | Dec 21 2019 JJ Watt | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans hold their own fate in their hands. They're in prime position for the AFC South title and the fourth seed in the playoffs should they stay the course and win their final two games, with a chance to steal the three seed if Kansas City stumbles before the playoffs begin.

Their offense is potent, but the defense can be hit-or-miss. It seems like they'll be getting some reinforcements no other team can match in the form of All-Pro DE JJ Watt, according to Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Texans are expecting JJ Watt back for the playoffs. As for when he will practice... ?? pic.twitter.com/MXyc3qYpGq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2019

Watt has been out with a torn pec since Week 8, but has been hinting he might return for playoff football for a while now. Watt's presence would obviously be huge for the Texans defense; while a myriad of injuries over the last few years have sapped his explosiveness a bit and he's no longer the world-destroyer that won two Defensive Player of the Year trophies, he's still a dangerous presence on the edge that requires the focus of the entire offensive line.

In eight weeks, Watt racked up four sacks, a forced fumble, four tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits. The QB hits indicate that while the sack numbers might not be high, he's getting in the backfield more consistently than even last year, when he finished with 16 sacks and 25 QB hits. This is a huge development for the Texans, and they just need to take care of business before getting one of their best players back when it really matters.