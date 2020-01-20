VIDEO: Tevin Coleman Suffers Ugly Arm Injury During NFC Championship Game
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 19 2020
Tevin Coleman is likely to be out a while. The San Francisco 49ers running back suffered an ugly right arm injury on a run early in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game. It looked really bad and he had to be carted off the field as a result.
You can see Coleman's right arm buckle as he uses his hand to hold himself up on the run below:
Here's a look from another angle and it's not good:
And here's a still where his arm appears to be hanging loose:
Coleman had to leave the game and the 49ers called it an elbow injury. He was in considerable pain when he got up and couldn't move his arm. It's rare when a player needs a cart for an arm injury, so that should tell you how bad this could be.
The 49ers scored a touchdown on the next play as Raheem Mostert had a nine-yard touchdown run. They lead the Green Bay Packers 17-0 in the first half.