Tesla's Cybertruck Looks Ridiculous By Ryan Phillips | Nov 22 2019

Tesla unveiled its new electric truck, oddly named the "Cybertruck" and it puzzled a lot of people. Twitter was abuzz about how awkward the thing looked when Elon Musk rolled it out Thursday night. It looks like a cheesy 80s movie version of a lunar rover or something that should have been in an early-90s remake of Mad Max.

Here are some shots of the new Cybertruck:

Nobody *expects* the Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/khhYNFaVKs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

Pictures of the Tesla Cybertruck via the Tesla website. pic.twitter.com/dhTYZs03Yz — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 22, 2019

Up close the @Tesla Truck is MASSIVE. I have a Ford Raptor and the #cybertruck is definitely bigger!#teslatruck pic.twitter.com/ME1ddnENoF — Hamid Shojaee (@hamids) November 22, 2019

Some people actually liked the design, but it just seems so basic and lame, given that Tesla's other cars look smooth and modern.

Here's a video of the unveiling:

Musk claimed the Cybertruck was inspired by Blade Runner, but clearly he meant the original and not the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049.

I own a truck and I was looking forward to potentially having an electric option available to me, so this was a huge disappointment.