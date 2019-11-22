Tesla's Cybertruck Looks Ridiculous
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 22 2019
Tesla unveiled its new electric truck, oddly named the "Cybertruck" and it puzzled a lot of people. Twitter was abuzz about how awkward the thing looked when Elon Musk rolled it out Thursday night. It looks like a cheesy 80s movie version of a lunar rover or something that should have been in an early-90s remake of Mad Max.
Here are some shots of the new Cybertruck:
Some people actually liked the design, but it just seems so basic and lame, given that Tesla's other cars look smooth and modern.
Here's a video of the unveiling:
Musk claimed the Cybertruck was inspired by Blade Runner, but clearly he meant the original and not the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049.
I own a truck and I was looking forward to potentially having an electric option available to me, so this was a huge disappointment.