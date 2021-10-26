Roundup: Tesla to the Moon; Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes Break Up; Joe Flacco Traded to the Jets
El Chapo appeals his conviction ... Record storm slams West Coast ... Six injured in Boise mall shooting ... Dow, S&P 500 close at all-time records ... Tesla hits $1 trillion market value ... Democrats race to finalize budget deal ... Sudan's military executed a coup ... Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes broke up ... Snoop Dogg revealed his mother died ... Brendan Fraser to play villain in "Batgirl" movie ... D.J. Chark done for the season with fractured ankle ... Packers add Davante Adams to COVID-19 list ... Deshaun Watson open to multiple trade destinations ... College GameDay is headed to East Lansing ... Joe Flacco is back with the Jets ... Saints beat the Seahawks in an ugly one ...
