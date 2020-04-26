Tulane Guard Teshaun Hightower Charged With Murder
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 26 2020
Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide from earlier this month in Stockbridge, Georgia.
The Georgia native led Tulane in scoring during the 2019-20 season and declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on April 18. Tulane announced it had dismissed Hightower from the team on Sunday, as he was being held without bail in Henry County Jail.
Devante Anthony Long was shot at an apartment complex on April 8 and later died at the hospital. Hightower is one of six men the Henry County Police Department were investigating for the murder of the 24-year-old. Five of those men are now in custody, including Hightower and his brother, Jeffery.
Hightower played two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Tulane last year. In 30 games during the 2019-20 season, he averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.