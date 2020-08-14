Terry Francona Was Not a Fan of Zach Plesac's Instagram Video
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 14 2020
On Thursday, Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac posted an Instagram video where he essentially blamed the media for his current predicament. On Friday, Indians manager Terry Francona said he was "disappointed" by the video.
Plesac and teammate Mike Clevinger violated MLB's protocols last week in Chicago. The pair went out to dinner, then to a friend's house and followed that up by returning to the team hotel past curfew. They have both since been shelved by the club. While they were taken off the restricted list on Friday, both were optioned to the team's alternate training site.
In his video Thursday, Plesac basically said members of the media had blown the situation out of proportion and he blamed them for doing "evil" things. He filmed his response while driving his car, often staring at his phone and he wasn't wearing a seat belt. The video has since been removed, but we have clips from it here.
Francona apparently agrees with most people, who thought Plesac's rant was ridiculous. He came across as a remorseless idiot who clearly didn't understand why violating MLB's protocols was a big deal. After all, players from the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals almost got baseball shut back down when they violated protocols and sparked COVID-19 outbreaks.
While Plesac is busy blaming the media, his own teammates had had harsher words for him than anyone else.
Francona is one of the most-respected men in baseball. If he's mad at Plesac, it's probably time for the 25-year-old to sit down and shut up.