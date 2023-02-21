Terry Francona Had a No-Good, Very Bad Day
Terry Francona is entering his 11th season as manager of the Cleveland Guardians. It is his 32nd year in the dugout as a coach and 44th involved in professional baseball. He has, undoubtedly, seen everything there is to see in this game.
Yet even after all these years Francona still got so nervous for his annual team speech this morning that everything went wrong.
Tremendous content that forces one to recall Kevin's spilt chili and laugh all over again.
Great stuff. Tito is one of the characters that makes baseball great and it will be a sad day when he decides to save himself the stress of giving team speeches by retiring. Hopefully not too soon, though!