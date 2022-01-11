Terry Bradshaw Special Coming to HBO
The latest collaboration between NFL Films and HBO will take a look at the one-of-a-kind life led by Terry Bradshaw, the network announced today. Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep debuts on HBO and HBO MaX on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. The special, directed by NFL Films' Kevin Cossrow, will combine elements of the stage show Bradshaw did in Missouri this summer along with interviews and archival footage.
Said Cossrow: "There is no one in sports quite like Terry Bradshaw. He’s been in our lives for more than 50 years. We’ve seen him struggle, we’ve seen him on top of the world, he’s made us laugh, and he hasn’t been afraid to cry. And there is no one better to tell his extraordinary story than Terry himself."
Bradshaw's divergent interests have led him to the pinnacle of athletics and sports television. In his post-playing career he's readily embraced disparate challenges while speaking candidly about the trials and tribulations he's faced. In many ways he forged the path for superstars of future generations in terms of finding a second act as reverent as his first.