Terrell Davis: Todd Gurley's Knee Problems Sound Like Mine
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 26 2020
Todd Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley has been dealing with arthritis in his knee since signing a huge contract and has failed to recapture the form that allowed him to lead the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2017 and touchdowns twice. This sounds all too familiar to Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, who spoke to TMZ this week.
Davis was so great for such a short period of time that it's understandable if you forget from time to time. In his first four seasons, Davis rushed for 6,413 yards and 56 touchdowns, won two Super Bowls and an MVP. Then he tore his ACL and MCL in 1999 and was never close to the same. Davis played in 17 games total in his last three seasons in the NFL before retiring.
Gurley never reached that level of success, but he was one of the best backs in the NFL. Davis worries that Gurley faces a similar fate to his own. The good news for Gurley and the Falcons is that he actually played in 15 games last season and still scored 14 touchdowns. While he may never be a Pro Bowler again, he might still be productive.