This Tennessee Titans Special Teams Fail is Something to Behold
The Tennessee Titans took a 24-10 lead into halftime against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. It could have been larger, but a potential last second field goal attempt went horribly wrong as lineman Corey Levin got taken out by punter Ryan Stonehouse while the field goal unit attempted to get lined up.
What an embarassing moment for everyone involved. Just an absolute beauty. Punters so rarely actually take someone out that you can't really blame one for taking down his own teammate. The Titans were then called for a false start and Randy Bullock never even got to attempt a kick.
We shall see if the lost attempt at three points comes back to haunt the Titans.