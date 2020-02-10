Tennessee Pulls Off the Field Goal, Onside Kick, Touchdown Against Arizona to Force Overtime
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Onside kick recoveries everywhere! New Orleans recovered one (but could not score), and then less than a minute later, Tennessee employed the field goal, successful onside kick recovery, and touchdown strategy to overcome a 10 point deficit.
The onside kick recovery came when Larry Fitzgerald got blasted while leaping to recover it, forcing the ball loose. The game is in overtime, and Arizona’s playoff life hangs in the balance after having what appeared to be a win already in hand.
Related: Dez Bryant Was Really Fired Up by His Touchdown Catch
Related: Jamaal Charles Sets Running Back Record with Four Receiving Touchdowns
Related: Andre Holmes Made a Terrific Leaping, One-Handed Catch for the Raiders
Related: DeSean Jackson Was Not Happy After an Interception, Had to Be Held Back by Teammates
Related: Denard Robinson Nearly Scored His First NFL Touchdown, Then This Happened
Related: Jay Cutler Pick-Six Against Cleveland is His 2nd Interception of the Half
Related: Vernon Davis Scores TD on 52-Yard Pass From Kaepernick, Rewards Self By Running Into Wall
Related: Jay Cutler Pick-Six Against Cleveland is His 2nd Interception of the Half
Related: Dolphins Attempt Fancy Field Goal by Firing Snap Directly Into Holder’s Face
Related: Nick Foles Got Called for This Personal Foul, Negating a 4th and 1 Touchdown on a Reverse
Related: Steven Jackson Absolutely Trucked Josh Wilson On a Touchdown Run